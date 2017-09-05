Dawn Patrol: How suburban residents celebrated Labor Day

Some suburban residents spent their Labor Day at festivals such as the 52nd annual Last Fling festival parade in Naperville, the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade and the 63rd Annual Art Fair on the Square in Lake Forest. Others fished and boated on the Fox River near St. Charles and Geneva. Check out our images of the festivities here.

British Airways flight returns to O'Hare after loud engine boom

A British Airways flight departing Chicago O'Hare International Airport over the weekend was forced to return after encountering engine problems that created a loud boom shortly after takeoff. Witnesses in the suburbs reported seeing flames coming from one of the engines and the plane dumping fuel midair. A passenger reported a loud noise after takeoff and that the captain announced an engine was lost. Full story.

Antioch man dies in motorcycle crash

A 57-year-old man died over the weekend after his motorcycle crashed into a grove of trees in Antioch. The Antioch resident was driving his motorcycle south on Nelson Road at 7:53 p.m. Sunday when he had trouble making a turn onto North Avenue and drove into trees along the side of the road, police Sgt. Aron Fendel said. Full story.

Fire leaves Round Lake Park house uninhabitable

A Round Lake Park family was displaced yesterday afternoon after a fire left their home uninhabitable, authorities said. Nobody was injured in the blaze, which started in the crawl space of a house in the 200 block of Bellevue Drive, Police Chief George Filenko said. The cause appears to have been electrical. Full story.

Des Plaines man killed in motorcycle crash on Kennedy

A 23-year-old Des Plaines man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle collided with another along the northbound Kennedy Expressway on the North Side of Chicago, Illinois State Police said. Salaam J. Solano was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 9:40 p.m. Sunday near Kimball Avenue. Full story.

Woman, dogs rescued from Mount Prospect fire

A Mount Prospect woman and her two dogs were rescued from an apartment fire over the weekend, authorities said. Firefighters responded at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2000 block of West Algonquin Road, where a second-floor apartment in the four-unit building was engulfed in smoke. Full story.

Weather

Some clouds and 60 degrees this morning. Highs around 70 today, with lows tonight near 52. Full story.

Traffic

Construction of the new Route 390 extension has reduced Prospect Avenue in Itasca to one lane in each direction between Granville Avenue and Pierce Road. Full traffic.

Stevenson grad, Schaumburg Boomers leadoff man ready for law school

While Schaumburg Boomers outfielder Kyle Ruchim prepares to make some noise in the Frontier League playoffs this week, he's also preparing for his second career in the courtroom. Ruchim, a Buffalo Grove native who is a graduate of Stevenson High School and Northwestern University, is attending law school at DePaul while also manning left field for the Boomers. Full story.

Arrieta injured in Cubs' loss to Pirates

Josh Bell broke the National League record for most home runs by a rookie switch hitter, hitting his 24th of the season off hurting Cubs ace Jake Arrieta to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the North Siders 12-0 on Monday. Arrieta was removed later in the third inning with an apparent right leg injury. The 2015 Cy Young Award winner clutched his right leg several times following a pitch to Bell. Full story.