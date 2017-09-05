College professor and author Colleen Murphy, returns to her alma mater, Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart, to discuss the "Role of Women in Transitional Justice." The program is Monday, Sept. 25, noon to 1:30 p.m., in the Gloria Dei Center on the school's campus, 760 E. Westleigh Road, Lake Forest. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $20 each, and lunch is included. Transitional justice is an approach to systematic violations of human rights that provides redress to victims and creates/enhances opportunities for the transformation of political systems, conflicts and other conditions that may have been at the root of the abuses. For information, or to purchase tickets, visit woodlandsacademy.org/speaker. Seating is limited, and tickets should be purchased by Sept. 21.
updated: 9/5/2017 12:57 PM
Author speaks at Woodland
