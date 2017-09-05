Breaking News Bar
 
Angry Birds maker Rovio plans initial public share offering

Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Rovio Entertainment, the Finnish maker of "Angry Birds" and other popular mobile games, says it plans an initial public offering and a listing of its shares on the Helsinki stock exchange.

Chief Executive Kati Levoranta says the company "is stronger than ever" and well-positioned in the fast growing mobile gaming market with a diversified games portfolio.

Levoranta added Tuesday that recent launches - Angry Birds Evolution, Battle Bay and Angry Birds Match - have been doing well. He called the share listing "an important milestone in developing Rovio into an even stronger games-first entertainment company."

The company, based in Espoo, Finland, didn't give an estimated share price or company value.

