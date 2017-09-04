Schaumburg parade celebrates Cubs' miracle

When Schaumburg Mayor Al Larson predicted early last year that 2016 would be the year the Chicago Cubs finally ended their World Series drought, some may have thought it would take a miracle for that to happen.

As we now know, that particular miracle came true. And about 10 months to the day of the Cubs' Game 7 victory, the celebration lived on Monday, as Schaumburg's Septemberfest Parade took on the theme "Miracles Really Do Come True" in honor of the team's title.

"Nothing says miracles better than the Chicago Cubs win," Roxane Benvenuti, Schaumburg's special events coordinator, said of the theme choice.

Thousands of spectators lined Summit Drive to watch marching bands, floats and community organizations pass by on the parade route, which led to the Septemberfest grounds at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center.

In honor of its 50th anniversary, members of the Schaumburg Fire Department served as the parade's grand marshals.