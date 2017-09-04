Breaking News Bar
 
Schaumburg parade celebrates Cubs' miracle

  • Nick Sierra is surrounded by balloons Monday as he walks for the Schaumburg Township District Library during the Schaumburg Septemberfest Parade.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • John Narcise of Schaumburg VFW Post 2202 claps to the Schaumburg Septemberfest Parade crowd as he rides along Summit Drive. Narcise served three tours of duty in Vietnam.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the 2017 Schaumburg Athletic Association 5- and 6-year-old cheerleader squad make their way to the Schaumburg Septemberfest Parade route Monday.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Members of Schaumburg VFW Post 1983, led by Pete Justen, left, march Monday in the Schaumburg Septemberfest Parade.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Megan Schneidav dances as she blows bubbles Monday during the Schaumburg Septemberfest Parade along Summit Drive.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Wally Samonte of Schaumburg, left, cheers for participants in the Schaumburg Septemberfest Parade Monday.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

When Schaumburg Mayor Al Larson predicted early last year that 2016 would be the year the Chicago Cubs finally ended their World Series drought, some may have thought it would take a miracle for that to happen.

As we now know, that particular miracle came true. And about 10 months to the day of the Cubs' Game 7 victory, the celebration lived on Monday, as Schaumburg's Septemberfest Parade took on the theme "Miracles Really Do Come True" in honor of the team's title.

"Nothing says miracles better than the Chicago Cubs win," Roxane Benvenuti, Schaumburg's special events coordinator, said of the theme choice.

Thousands of spectators lined Summit Drive to watch marching bands, floats and community organizations pass by on the parade route, which led to the Septemberfest grounds at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center.

In honor of its 50th anniversary, members of the Schaumburg Fire Department served as the parade's grand marshals.

