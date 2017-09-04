Palatine Kiwanis Club hosting children's kite fly

Palatine's Kiwanis Club once again is sponsoring an annual children's kite fly. The fun will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Palatine Park District's Margreth Riemer Reservoir, 553-717 Wood St. near Quentin Road. The first 200 children will receive free kites and free raffle entries. For more information, visit palatinekiwanis.com.