Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/4/2017 4:33 PM

Lake Forest art fair a Labor Day tradition

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • While Peter Hague of Evanston looks to purchase a Scenescapes Photography image created by Phyllis Bankier, his dog Beauregard looks for food Monday during the 63rd annual Art Fair on the Square in downtown Lake Forest.

      While Peter Hague of Evanston looks to purchase a Scenescapes Photography image created by Phyllis Bankier, his dog Beauregard looks for food Monday during the 63rd annual Art Fair on the Square in downtown Lake Forest.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Tom Liebing of Glen Ellyn creates his own unique sound Monday by turning recycled propane tanks into drums. He was among 180 exhibitors at the 63rd annual Art Fair on the Square in downtown Lake Forest.

      Tom Liebing of Glen Ellyn creates his own unique sound Monday by turning recycled propane tanks into drums. He was among 180 exhibitors at the 63rd annual Art Fair on the Square in downtown Lake Forest.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Artist Leslie Emery sits between acrylic plein air artwork and abstract painting Monday during the 63rd annual Art Fair on the Square in downtown Lake Forest. Emery has been showcasing her art for the past 30 years at the fair, which draws about 20,000 visitors annually.

      Artist Leslie Emery sits between acrylic plein air artwork and abstract painting Monday during the 63rd annual Art Fair on the Square in downtown Lake Forest. Emery has been showcasing her art for the past 30 years at the fair, which draws about 20,000 visitors annually.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Thousands of art lovers traveled to Lake Forest's historic Market Square over the holiday weekend for the Deer Path Art League's 63rd annual Art Fair on the Square.

The two-day, juried fine art show featured 180 exhibitors working in ceramics, digital art, pastels, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, sculpture and photography, among other media.

The fair also had specialty booths, including a children's art area, artisanal crafts, Lake Forest/Lake Bluff Artslink and details about the Deer Path Art League's programming.

The fair is held each year to help the art league fulfill its mission to "spark, nurture and enhance creativity as well as raise community awareness and appreciation of the arts."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account