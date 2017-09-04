Lake Forest art fair a Labor Day tradition

Thousands of art lovers traveled to Lake Forest's historic Market Square over the holiday weekend for the Deer Path Art League's 63rd annual Art Fair on the Square.

The two-day, juried fine art show featured 180 exhibitors working in ceramics, digital art, pastels, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, sculpture and photography, among other media.

The fair also had specialty booths, including a children's art area, artisanal crafts, Lake Forest/Lake Bluff Artslink and details about the Deer Path Art League's programming.

The fair is held each year to help the art league fulfill its mission to "spark, nurture and enhance creativity as well as raise community awareness and appreciation of the arts."