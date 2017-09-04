Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

Every weekend Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's local events. See some of the best images from our Daily Herald photographers that you may have missed this past weekend.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer A pizza slice, worn by Carlos Hernandez, waves to the crowd as he walks with the Wa-Pa-Ghetti's Pizza truck along Bernard Drive during the Buffalo Grove Days parade on Sunday. The parade featured more than 85 entries including floats, bands and lots of candy.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Jim Bounardj of the DuPage Shrine Club Cruisin' Coolers rides his vehicle along Bernard Drive during the Buffalo Grove Days parade on Sunday. The parade featured more than 85 entries including floats, bands and lots of candy.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Grand Marshal Maureen "Mo" Welborn rides with her grandchildren, Alex and Katie, as they ride along Bernard Drive during the Buffalo Grove Days parade on Sunday. The parade featured more than 85 entries including floats, bands and lots of candy.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Four-year-old twins Audrey and Xander Silgalis of Buffalo Grove watch the Buffalo Grove High School Marching Band go by during the Buffalo Grove Days parade on Sunday. The parade featured more than 85 entries including floats, bands and lots of candy.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer French bulldog Aggie owned by Heather Joelson of Lake Forest waits to discover whether she won the Dog Beauty Contest during Irish Days in Long Grove on Sunday. The festival featured Irish music, dance and food along with a best men's legs contest and a dog beauty contest.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Singer Gavin Coyle of Aurora performs during Irish Days in Long Grove on Sunday. The festival featured Irish music, dance and food along with a best men's legs contest and a dog beauty contest.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Declan Doubrava, 6, of Barrington poses as a leprechaun during Irish Days in Long Grove on Sunday. The festival featured Irish music, dance and food along with a best men's legs contest and a dog beauty contest.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Bob Lanigan of Kildeer sits with his wife, Kristin, before competing in the Best Men's Legs in a Kilt Competition during Irish Days in Long Grove on Sunday. The festival featured Irish music, dance and food along with a best men's legs contest and a dog beauty contest.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Tracy Custer and her dog Wingnut, of Missouri compete during the 2017 Ashley Whippet K-9 Frisbee World Championships in Naperville on September 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chuck Middleton and his dog BamBam, of Dallas Texas, compete during the 2017 Ashley Whippet K-9 Frisbee World Championships in Naperville on September 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Lawrence Frederick of Jacksonville, Florida and his dog Galaxy Girl compete during the 2017 Ashley Whippet K-9 Frisbee World Championships in Naperville on September 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Jodi Frederick and her dog Ginger Spice of Jacksonville, Florida compete during the 2017 Ashley Whippet K-9 Frisbee World Championships in Naperville on September 3, 2017.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Garrett Ryan, 17, of West Dundee preforms for the audience at Septemberfest in Schaumburg after winning the Daily Herald's Chicago's Got Talent competition.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Lucy Cordell, 7, of Wauconda smiles while having her face painted during the 18th annual Wauconda Street Dance Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Sierra Hovey, left, and Louie Sharp perform together on upon a tow truck stage during the 18th annual Wauconda Street Dance Saturday.

Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Teddy Mullin, 14, of Naperville, takes part in the Skaters' picnic hosted by KidsMatter during Last Fling festival in Naperville on Saturday.

Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Genevieve Wilson, 5, of Naperville enjoys the bungee jump at the Last Fling festival in Naperville on Saturday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Jasmine Kropidlowski, almost 5, decorates her bike with shiny beads for a bicycle parade on Main St. Saturday at the Maple Park Festival.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Lauren and Abby Hasenjaeger throw a pie in the face of their Louise White School Principal, Kevin Skomer during the Taste of Batavia Block Party on September 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Cade Madigan, 7 of St. Charles runs through the obstacles on one of the inflatable at the Taste of Batavia Block Party on September 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Members of River City Revival perform during the Taste of Batavia Block Party on September 3, 2017.