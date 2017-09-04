Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
Adopt-a-Beach day set for Sept. 16

Daily Herald report

The Alliance for the Great Lakes invites volunteers to Adopt-a-Beach on Saturday, Sept. 16. Volunteers will clean up beaches across the region as part of the International Coastal Cleanup. Visit greatlakesadopt.org to find a cleanup in your area. Last year, Adopt-a-Beach volunteers picked up more than 40,000 pounds of litter from local beaches and 87 percent of it was plastic.

