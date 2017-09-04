The David Adler Music & Arts Center, 1700 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville will host an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. The event will feature tours of architect David Adler's house, art activities, music instrument petting zoo, scavenger hunt and Exhibition Series: Center for the Arts at the Little City Foundation. Visit adlercenter.org or call (847) 367-0707 for more.
updated: 9/4/2017 4:32 PM
Adler Center open house on Sept. 17
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Libertyville
- Music
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.