Adler Center open house on Sept. 17

The David Adler Music & Arts Center, 1700 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville will host an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. The event will feature tours of architect David Adler's house, art activities, music instrument petting zoo, scavenger hunt and Exhibition Series: Center for the Arts at the Little City Foundation. Visit adlercenter.org or call (847) 367-0707 for more.