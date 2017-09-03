Greta Garbo will be the focus of a Palatine Public Library District adult program. The free event is set for 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18. Jillann Gabrielle will perform a one-woman musical at the library, 700 N. North Court, on the legendary and enigmatic Swedish film star, Garbo was considered by many to be the greatest film actress of all time. To sign up, call (847) 358-5881, extension 167, or visit palatinelibrary.org.
updated: 9/3/2017 4:35 PM
Learn about Greta Garbo at Palatine Public Library District
