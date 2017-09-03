posted: 9/3/2017 8:00 PM
Images: It still feels like summer in The Week in Pictures
Cardinal Blase Cupich blesses a recently constructed prayer garden Wednesday at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein. Cupich also presided over mass attended by more than 1,300 students.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Dave West, of Streamwood keeps dry while viewing a 1908 Buick model F during the annual Concours d'Elegance Car Show Sunday in Geneva.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Sixteen-year-old Krislyn Cardoza, center, is about to be crowned Schaumburg's Miss Septemberfest 2017, by last year's Miss Septemberfest Danielle Trybus, left, at the Schaumburg-Hoffman Rotary Club luncheon at Chandler's in Schaumburg.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Kirby Stahl gives a caveman yell as he helps his team in the Tug-O-War Saturday at the first ever Elgin Hay Day at Settlers Park in the Providence neighborhood. The 4 1/2 year old said it was his favorite activity of the day.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Brian and Diane Braun, of Gurnee prepare to ride their Vespa during Bikers for Books on Sunday starting at Jesse Oaks Food and Drink in Gages Lake. The "Luck of the Draw" Dick Welton Memorial Ride benefits educational technology for kids at Warren-Newport Public Library.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Artist Lewis Achenbach, of Wheaton paint his interpretation of the music performers during Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts at Lake Ellyn Park.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Carla Heath and Jim Garbo judge a 1959 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible in the Post War non sport category during the annual Concours d'Elegance Car Show Sunday in Geneva.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
An English bulldog named Bourbon dresses as a hot dog vendor as he walks in the Sweet Pea Pet Parade during the 18th annual Downtown Palatine Street Fest. The last day included food tents, live music and children's activities.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Auotomobile Mechanics Local 701 members John Vitug and Iggy Perez hold up their picket signs in front of Oak Brook Toyota along Ogden Avenue in Westmont.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Kindergarten teacher Laura Lunardi works with Shifa of Buffalo Grove, during the first day of school at Laura B. Sprague School in Lincolnshire on Monday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Nancy Flannery, chair of City of Wheaton Historic Commission, documents the historic House of Seven Gables moving to its new location in Wheaton on Monday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Kevin Rasmus and his sons Chalie, 3, and Braeden, 10, view the rear engine compartment of a 1973 Volkwagen Karmann Ghia during Windy City Dub Fest, a Chicagoland VW/Audi enthusiast event, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Brandon Fox, a 2004 Elk Grove alumnus who made his Lollapalooza debut in 2013 and has an album set for release this fall, collaborates with current choir students.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Kris Born swings with her granchildren, Declan, 3, and Barrett, 1, on Tuesday at Christine Thompson Park in Gurnee.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Zaynab Ahmad, 2, stands next to her father Aadil Ahmad during prayers for Eid-ul-Adha at Ahmadiyya Mosque in Glen Ellyn. The prayers were held outdoors for the annual Muslim celebration that commemorates Prophet Abraham's sacrifice and marks completion of pilgrimage to Mecca.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
James Halik is excited that Elgin has expanded its backyard chicken program to 50 households with a maximum of four hens each.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Woodland Intermediate School fifth grade students from left, Monzerrath Pedraza, Nicole Jasiak and Arianna Gomez Bernal work on their chromebooks after receiving them Wednesday at the Gurnee School. Woodland District 50 is in the process of distributing 1,300 computers to fourth and fifth grade students.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Environmental educator Jen Berlinghof, left, gets Maricela Verduzco, of Beach Park and her two children Angelina, 8, and Alexa, 2, to pretend they have fox ears during a program called Trail Tales at Edward L. Ryerson Woods Conservation Area Thursday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Immigration counselor Juan Cruz works with a client at the Centro de Informacion in Elgin. State lawmakers approved a long-delayed budget this summer, but suburban social service agencies still are waiting for funds to be released. If money doesn't come soon, program cuts and layoffs are possible, they say.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Opening night of Buffalo Grove Days finds mother, Mary, and daughter, Sarah Kantor, teaming up against hundreds of others to get those magic numbers and the chance to scream out Bingo.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Tom Germuska, of Palatine spaces floor joists as work is underway at the first Habitat for Humanity home in Des Plaines.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Capt. Rick Jensen, of Rockford and and Capt. Dave Hooper, of Inverness load equipment into thier airplane before their Civil Air Patrol unit leaves from Lake in the Hills Airport Friday for a six-hour flight to Houston to make aerial photographs of the flood zones to help with recovery efforts.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ghazi Sarmad, left, and Tariq Mahmood, both of Des Plaines, joined millions of believers worldwide in celebration of Eid al-Adha Friday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Kevin Vasquez, 13, of Elgin talks with Sergeant Eric Echevarria as the Elgin police host the first "Teen Summit" at The Centre of Elgin Thursday. Vasquez says he want to be a police officer.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fifth-grade Golfview Elementary School student Alexis Rivas, 10, reacts to trying beets in class Thursday. After making a face Rivas said "they' were good, but they sort of taste like nothing at all."
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Susie Wheeler, of Hawthorn Woods picks some tomatoes during the Lake Zurich Farmers Market in Paulus Park. Friday. The last market of the year will be Friday, September 8.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Despite the carnival rides and games around him, six-year-old Christian Woods plays in a cardboard box on the midway of the Summer Sunset Festival at Sunset Park in Lake in the Hills Friday. His grandparents work for Windy City Amusements and were setting up games of skill. They are from Chicago.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
