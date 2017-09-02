Wheeling to consider $30,000 settlement in police misconduct lawsuit

hello

Wheeling has entered a preliminary settlement with a resident who accused police officers of unlawfully injuring him inside the police department.

The village board is expected to vote Tuesday on paying Joshua Carranza a $30,000 settlement stemming from a federal lawsuit.

In March 2015, Carranza was arrested after a traffic stop on Milwaukee Avenue in the early evening. Officers took Carranza, another passenger and the driver to the police department on charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, according to the lawsuit filed in May 2016.

In a processing room in the police department, Carranza alleged he was confused when some officers ordered him to stand up while others told him to sit down, according to the lawsuit. He alleged an officer violently threw him facedown onto the floor while the others watched.

Carranza was then charged with possession of 2.6 grams of marijuana and obstructing a police officer. The offenses were later dismissed by the Cook County State's Attorney, according to the lawsuit.

According to court documents, the police officers denied slamming Carranza to the floor and disputed that he did not pose a danger. The village also denied Carranza suffered injuries.

Under the settlement, the village is not admitting liability.

The officers remain employed by the village and were not disciplined by the police department, officials said.

The village meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in village hall at 2 Community Blvd.