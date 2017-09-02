Northwest suburban police blotter

hello

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• David A. Caton, 41, of the 400 block of North Chestnut Aveneu, Arlington Heights, was arrested around 7:28 p.m. Aug. 19 at his home and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, two counts aggravated assault to a peace officer/volunteer and resisting a peace officer. A court date is Sept. 14.

• Carice A. Keefe, 47, of the 1100 block of Grissom Trail, Elk Grove Village, was arrested around 10:47 a.m. Aug. 20 at her home and charged with theft, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to residence around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19. A court date is Oct. 2.

• Burglars broke into a 2016 Mazda between 3:40 and 6:40 p.m. Aug. 26 on the 100 block of North Douglas and stole a wallet valued at $200.

• Burglars stole two laptop computers and a wallet between 12:15 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 26 out of an unlocked 2012 GMC pickup truck on the 2600 block of North Ridge Road. Value was estimated at $2,500.

• Burglars stole bank paperwork between 10 a.m. Aug. 27 and 11 a.m. Aug. 29 out of an unlocked 2009 Toyota Corolla on the 2400 block of South Embers.

• Burglars stole a set of keys between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 16 and 7 a.m. Aug. 17 after entering a 2015 Honda CR-V and 2011 Chevrolet Traverse. Both were unlocked and at the same home. Value was estimated at $200.

• A group on skateboards and scooters were seen damaging the railing on the front steps of First Baptist Church, 1211 W. Campbell St., around 2:15 p.m. Aug. 28. Damage was estimated at $100.

• Burglars stole a wallet between 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and 6 a.m. Aug. 29 out of an unlocked 2008 Honda Accord on the 1800 block of North Dale.

• Thieves stole a 2006 silver Honda Ridgeline between 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 9 a.m. Aug. 29 on the 2400 block of South Goebbert Road. The victim had misplaced the keys.

• Vandals spray painted signs and damaged a crypt faceplate between 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at Memory Gardens, 2501 E. Euclid Ave. Damage was estimated at $800.

• Thieves stole a Motorola Z-play valued at $430 between 8 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Trackside, 2000 W. Euclid Ave.

• Thieves stole two wall-mounted lights between 6 p.m. Aug. 24 and 10 a.m. Aug. 25 from the front of Sports Outlet, 386 E. Golf Road. Value was estimated at $400.

• Offenders bumped into and stole a wallet between 10:30 and 10:49 a.m. Aug. 24 from a victim on the 1600 block of West Campbell Street.

Bartlett

• Vincent A. Perez, 20, of the 300 block of Hollis Street, Kewanee, and Katherine Talbot, 26, of the 100 block of Bell River Drive, Millington, were arrested around 9 p.m. Aug. 27 on the 1000 block of Union Court and charged with residential burglary. Talbot also was charged with criminal trespass. A 16-year-old boy also was arrested and charged with residential burglary around 8 a.m. Aug. 27 on the same block.

• Vandals damaged a mailbox around 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at a home on the 700 block of Duxbury Lane. Loss was estimated at $175.

Buffalo Grove

• Stanislav Z. Huravel, 26, of the 700 block of Vernon Lane, Buffalo Grove, was arrested at his home and charged with burglary. The report said he took a laptop computer around 5:05 p.m. Aug. 18 out of someone's briefcase in a bedroom at the home. Value was estimated at $2,509.

Des Plaines

• Thieves stole the black step rails/running boards between 8 and 11 p.m. July 15 from a Jeep Wrangler in an apartment lot on the 700 block of Fifth Court. Value was estimated at $1,200.

• Thieves stole an umbrella between July 21 and 24 after it was delivered to a home on the 800 block of North Golf Cul-de-sac. Value was estimated at $230.

• Thieves stole a cellphone between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18 from a picnic table at the skate park in Mountainview Adventure, 510 E. Algonquin Road.

• Burglars stole a GPS unit, 3-port phone charger and garage door opener between 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 18 out of a Honda Ridgeline in a driveway on the 1900 block of Shepherd Drive.

• Thieves stole a cellphone between 2:30 and 2:50 p.m. Aug. 18 after the victim left it at window 1 in the West Suburban Currency Exchange, 1528 Lee St. The report said the victim moved from window 1 to window 4 because the pen was not working. When the victim returned to window 1, the phone was missing.

• A man was seen taking the front tire from a tour bike and a silver and black light from a second bicycle between 9:30 and 10:25 p.m. Aug. 18 locked to a pole outside a restaurant at 1175 E. Oakton St.

Elk Grove Village

• Thieves stole a wedding ring between 9 a.m. and 2:23 p.m. May 15 out of a home on the 500 block of Biesterfield Road. Value was estimated between $5,000 and $6,000.

• Thieves stole $300 between 9 and 10 a.m. Aug. 17 out of a patient's checkbook at Alexian Brothers Medical Center, 800 Biesterfield Road.

• Thieves stole headphones around 9 a.m. Aug. 12 delivered to CEVA Logistics, 1717 Busse Road. Value was estimated at $1,000.

• Teenagers were seen around the fountain near Biesterfield and Leicester roads around 11:20 p.m. Aug. 13. Bubbles were seen coming out of the fountain. Empty boxes of soap were found behind the fountain. Damage was estimated at $6,000.

Hanover Park

• Vandals broke a front window around 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at a home on the 6200 block of Nugget.

• Nichole H. Nehlsen, 25, of the 2300 block of Sycamore, Hanover Park, was arrested during a traffic stop around 7:42 p.m. Aug. 30 at Center and Walnut. The officer found heroin in the car, according to the report. She was charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Vandals damaged at least three vehicles Aug. 18-19 on the 6900 block of Plum Tree.

• Thieves stole a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer around 2:35 p.m. Aug. 20 from a home on the 2200 block of Breezewood.

Hoffman Estates

• Francisco Javier Salcedo, 33, of the 3000 block of South Millard Avenue, Chicago, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the police department, 411 W. Higgins Road, and charged with aggravated battery after an incident around 8:49 p.m. Aug. 20 at Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway. A court date is Sept. 27.

Mount Prospect

• A resident on the 200 block of South Louis Street was surprised to see five cellphones delivered to his home between 1:30 and 4:13 p.m. Aug. 20. He did not order the phones, valued at $700. He was instructed to take them to a Sprint store so he would not be charged.

• Thieves removed the top of a coin-operated washing machine between 8 p.m. Aug. 19 and 1 p.m. Aug. 20 in an apartment building laundry room on the 1700 block of West Chariot Court. The offenders removed $30 in coins. Damage was estimated at $200.

• A male offender stole 12 packages of allergy medication and two boxes of a probiotic around 7:21 p.m. Aug. 20 at CVS Pharmacy, 1002 S. Busse Road. Value was estimated at $420.

• Vandals put several scratches on the driver's-side and passenger's-side doors and hood between 10 p.m. Aug. 7 and 8 a.m. Aug. 8 on a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country van in a driveway on the 100 block of South Busse Road.

Palatine

• Thieves stole an antique brown bicycle between 1 and 9:40 p.m. Aug. 19 out of an open garage on the 400 block of East Carpenter Drive. Value was estimated at $200.

• Burglars stole several pieces of jewelry between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 out of a home on the 400 block of West Mahogany Court.

• Burglars used a rock to smash the front glass door and steal cash between 1:45 and 2:15 a.m. Aug. 10 at Quick Liquors, 2387 N. Hicks Road.

• Burglars stole the in-dash radio between 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15 and 2 p.m. Aug. 17 out of an unlocked GMC SUV on the 0-100 block of Dundee Quarter.

Prospect Heights

• Thieves stole a cellphone valued at $150 between 6:20 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 from a counter in Convenient Food & Liquors, 1203 N. Elmhurst Road.

Schaumburg

• Shaton R. Ladd, 26, of the 10600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, and Pearls N.M. Sawyer, 25, of the 1700 block of East 69th Street, Chicago, were arrested around 9 p.m. July 27 at Joe's Pizza, 830 W. Wise Road, and charged with battery. The report said they punched a male employee. Sawyer also was charged with criminal trespass to vehicle after she entered someone's Toyota, the report said.

• Michael Esteban Urrego-Robayo, 24, of the 6600 block of Valley View, Hanover Park, was arrested around 6:55 p.m. July 23 at Macy's in Woodfield Mall and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw him take underwear valued at $104.

• Clifford Michael Perkins-Hurd III, 25, of the 700 block of North Morrison Avenue, Palatine, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Apple store in Woodfield Mall and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw him take an iPad valued at $599.

Streamwood

• James M. Crane, 34, of the 600 block of Varsity Drive, Elgin, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 23 on the 4000 block of Clubtree Drive and charged with battery to a police officer. The report said he was intoxicated and trying to enter an apartment.