Suburban students get taste of fresh produce

Students at several suburban schools are getting a taste of fresh fruits and vegetables for the first time this fall thanks to a federal program.

Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300, West Aurora Unit District 129, and Round Lake Unit District 116 are among dozens of school districts statewide to receive grants through the federal Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. The three districts collectively were awarded $213,992.

Elementary schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program can apply for the grant funding. The program criteria gives priority to schools with more than 60 percent of students eligible for free and reduced-price lunch.

District 300 has participated in the program for five years with students at several schools benefiting. Students get to sample fresh produce in the classroom throughout the school year.

This year, students at Meadowdale, Parkview and Golfview elementary schools can experience the exotic produce, such as jicama sticks (a crunchy, potato-like tuber), star fruit, apricots, and fresh cherry tomatoes, said Linett Sturch, district general manager of food service.

Students are exposed to healthy produce they might not otherwise get to eat in their own homes or buy at grocery stores.

"A lot of these fruits and vegetables are expensive or it's hard to find them in general," Sturch said. "We create a seasonal menu. A variety of fresh fruits and vegetables are served twice per week in the classroom."

Students are provided nutritional information so they "understand not just what they are eating, but what it does for them nutritionally," she added.

"When those kids go through the breakfast and lunch line, they are more likely to choose more fruits and vegetables."

All District 300 schools offer a fruit and vegetable bar, including a variety of fresh and canned food. The program also has helped officials talk to families about getting proper nutrition.

District 129 will implement the program at Nicholson, McCleery and Greenman elementary schools.

At District 116, this is the second year grants were awarded to Murphy and Pleviak elementary schools. Student response has been "a lot of excitement," said Sheila Duhon, executive director of operations.

"They have a huge educational component ... it is part of the curriculum," said Duhon, adding officials plan to keep applying for funds so the program can be expanded districtwide. "Overall, it's just a positive program. We are trying to establish healthy eating habits for years to come."