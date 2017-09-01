Rotary Race for Charity

hello

Registration is underway for the 20th annual Rotary Race for Charity 5K run and 3K walk, Saturday, Sept. 9 at Kildeer Countryside School, 3100 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Register or donate online at www.RotaryRace.org/RSF. The cost is $35 per walker and $40 per runner. Proceeds benefit the Riverside Foundation, PADS Lake County, Exodus World Service, Anthony James Brust Memorial Foundation, and Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Check-in and registration is 6:30 to 8 a.m. and races begin at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at a cost of $6 for adults, and $3 for children under 5. It is free for registered participants. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Long Grove, Kildeer and Hawthorn Woods.