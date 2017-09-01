Mosque near Glen Ellyn celebrates Eid al-Adha

A mosque near Glen Ellyn marked Eid al-Adha -- one of two major Muslim holidays in the year -- with a well-attended celebration and outdoor prayers Friday morning.

Shamshad Nasir, imam of the Baet-ul-Jaamay mosque along Route 53, appealed to worshippers to make sacrifices and show their generosity toward victims of Hurricane Harvey and other natural disasters around the world.

"We are all with them and we convey condolences to all of them," Nasir said.

His sermon called to mind the prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, on God's command. Instead, God spares his son and, in recognition of the prophet's faith, allows him to sacrifice a ram.

Eid al-Adha also observes the end of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city of the Islamic faith.