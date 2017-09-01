Breaking News Bar
 
Mosque near Glen Ellyn celebrates Eid al-Adha

  • The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community gathers at a mosque near Glen Ellyn to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of two major celebrations in the year. They held their prayers outdoors for the first time at the mosque Friday.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Imam Shamshad Nasir encouraged worshippers at a mosque near Glen Ellyn to make sacrifices and expressed his condolences to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community celebrating Eid al-Adha, an annual Muslim celebration that commemorates the prophet Abraham's sacrifice and marks completion of pilgrimage to Mecca. They held their prayers outdoors for the first time at the mosque in Glen Ellyn on Friday.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

A mosque near Glen Ellyn marked Eid al-Adha -- one of two major Muslim holidays in the year -- with a well-attended celebration and outdoor prayers Friday morning.

Shamshad Nasir, imam of the Baet-ul-Jaamay mosque along Route 53, appealed to worshippers to make sacrifices and show their generosity toward victims of Hurricane Harvey and other natural disasters around the world.

"We are all with them and we convey condolences to all of them," Nasir said.

His sermon called to mind the prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, on God's command. Instead, God spares his son and, in recognition of the prophet's faith, allows him to sacrifice a ram.

Eid al-Adha also observes the end of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city of the Islamic faith.

