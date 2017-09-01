Grayslake history talk

The Grayslake Historical Society will host a program at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, about Heartland, a hotly contested commercial and residential development proposal of 2,300 acres that divided the Grayslake community in the 1970s and 1980s. "Heartland and Unity: A Smelly Saga of Sewers and Scrapheaps" will be presented by Jane Trump and Eve Lee in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. The program is free and refreshments will be served. Lee is a former real estate sales executive. Trump is a retired librarian with the Cook Memorial Library in Libertyville.