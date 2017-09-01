Chicago man charged with Prospect Heights battery

A Chicago man on parole for assaulting a police officer faced new battery and gun charges Friday after an altercation with a Prospect Heights woman protected, in part, by her dog, prosecutors said.

Kevin Slewo, 26, was charged with misdemeanor battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was ordered held on $200,000 bail Friday.

Prosecutors say Slewo pushed the woman at her Prospect Heights home around 10 a.m. Wednesday, brandished a firearm and threatened to kill her. Another woman took the gun from him during a struggle and hid it in the apartment, Cook County assistant state's attorney Caitlin Casey said.

During the altercation, the first woman's dog attacked Slewo, who subsequently fled the apartment, Casey said. Prospect Heights police, who had a description from the women's 911 call, observed Slewo walking nearby a short time later.

Slewo, who prosecutors say is on parole for assaulting a police officer and for possession of a controlled substance, appeared in bond court Friday afternoon with bandages on his left forearm and right wrist. A bandage around his head covered both ears. Authorities did not indicate if the dog caused his injuries.

Police recovered a .38 caliber gun from the woman's apartment, Casey said. Slewo denied the gun belonged to him, she said.

Later, police found two Xanax pills in Slewo's police station holding cell, Casey said.

Slewo next appears in court on Sept. 22.