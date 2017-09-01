'Bucket list' arson lands man in prison for 3 years

Alfredo Leynes-Valdes told a judge setting fire to a vehicle and watching it burn was on his "bucket list."

A 23-year-old man who fulfilled a "bucket list" item by setting a van on fire in March in Elgin was sentenced to three years in prison this week after pleading guilty to arson.

Alfredo Leynes-Valdes, who court records list as homeless but from the Elgin area, was charged with felony arson after police found a van and sport utility vehicle on fire on the 300 block of Brook Street, according to police and Kane County court records.

Police determined the fire in the van was intentionally set, and the fire also spread to a nearby 2006 Chevy TrailBlazer. As crews were tending to the fire, authorities saw an intoxicated Leynes-Valdes nearby, who reeked of fire and smoke and seemed "enthralled" while watching the blaze, police said.

Leynes-Valdes later admitted that watching the van burn was on his "bucket list" and that he stuffed papers into the van's gas tank and set them on fire, police said.

He also was charged with burglarizing pills from vehicles along Brooks Street as well as obstructing identification by giving police a fake name when initially questioned, according to court records.

Leynes-Valdes faced a sentence of up to seven years in prison on the arson charge. He received the minimum sentence in his plea agreement, which was accepted by Judge D.J. Tegeler, in part because Leynes-Valdes did not have a previous criminal record. Prosecutors dropped the other, less severe charges, as part of a plea agreement Wednesday.

He also was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution, and after his prison sentence is complete, he will be deported because he is not a legal citizen, records show.