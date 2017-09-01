American Music Festival in Mount Prospect to benefit hurricane relief

The American Music Festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mount Prospect Lions Club Farmers Market will be a benefit for those suffering from Hurricane Harvey, Lions Club officials announced. The musical lineup includes Americana, folk and bluegrass, featuring singer/songwriter Nicholas Barron, The Hat Stretchers, The Yellow Bellied Sapsuckers, Stu Frank and Claire Spenser. The farmers market is in the Metra station commuter parking lot, Northwest Highway and Main Street. All proceeds will be sent to a Lions Club in the Houston area to provide immediate relief to the people who need it.