Veteran Rolling Meadows jurist takes over as third district's presiding judge

Cook County Judge Jill Cerone-Marisie was named presiding judge of the Third Municipal District in Rolling Meadows Thursday, succeeding Judge William O. Maki, a 25-year jurist and former Arlington Heights village president who retired after serving 6½ years at the helm.

Elected to the circuit court in 2006 from the 13th subcircuit, which comprises parts of Arlington Heights, Barrington, Hoffman Estates, Palatine, Schaumburg and Streamwood, Cerone-Marisie has served as a Rolling Meadows judge for 10 years.

Initially assigned to traffic court at the Daley Center in Chicago, Cerone-Marisie transferred to the third district in 2007 and presided over both civil and criminal matters, including bond court. She also presided over the district's mental health and veterans treatment courts, which serve as an alternative to incarceration.

Circuit Court of Cook County Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans praised Cerone-Marisie's work with those defendants, saying in a prepared statement that her work with them shows "she knows that there are times when the court can be compassionate and emphasize treatment over punishment."

Evans also praised Cerone-Marisie's commitment to justice and fairness, which he said will serve her well as she oversees 20 judges, administrative employees and all other courthouse operations.

A graduate of The John Marshall Law School, Cerone-Marisie worked as a Cook County assistant state's attorney from 1991 to 1994. As a private attorney with the firm now known as Erbacci & Cerone, she specialized in criminal defense, labor negotiations, civil litigation, divorce and real estate.