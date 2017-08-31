Six Flags Great America to debut world's largest 'loop coaster' in 2018

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee will be home to the world's largest "loop coaster" next year. Courtesy of Six Flags

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee will be home to the world's largest "loop coaster" next year. The ride, which hasn't been named yet, will take riders forward and backward on a gigantic loop before suspending them completely upside down.

Standing at 100 feet tall, the new ride will provide an experience thrill seekers can't get anywhere else on the planet, park president Hank Salemi said in a news release.

"With the multiple inversions and record hang-time, this new coaster packs a punch and is going to be one of our most intense attractions," Salemi said.

The seats on the new coaster will be back-to-back and face-to-face, so half of the riders will experience a backward loop before a forwards loop and vice versa. The coaster will have 32 seats.

The coaster, the park's 16th, will be located in the Mardi Gras area of the park, where the King Chaos ride recently closed.

The new coaster will open to the public in the spring.

Earlier this year, Great America debuted The Joker roller coaster in the Yankee Harbor section of the park next to Batman: The Ride.