New L station opens in the Loop

The new Washington/Wabash CTA L station opened Thursday after more than two years of construction.

With the new station's opening, trains will be making their last stop at the Randolph/Wabash station on Sunday at 2:30 a.m.

All Brown, Green, Orange, Pink and Purple line trains will now bypass Randolph/Wabash for the new station.

To make room for the $75 million project, parts of Wabash Avenue from Washington to Madison streets were closed before reopening in March.

The new Washington/Wabash station "will create a fully accessible gateway to the Loop and all the attractions in Millennium Park," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement.

