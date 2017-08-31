Motorcyclist accused of running down deputy is former cop

hello

A Gurnee man accused of running over a Lake County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday while trying to flee a traffic stop previously worked as a police officer in Vernon Hills and North Chicago, officials confirmed Thursday.

Gunnar L. Gudmundson, 25, of the 900 block of Scott Court, worked as an officer in Vernon Hills from January to October 2016, Village Manager John Kalmar said. He resigned Oct. 23, according to Kalmar.

Gudmundson previously worked as a North Chicago police officer beginning in July 2014, according to city council meeting minutes. Minutes from late last year indicate he tried to get hired by the department again, telling the city's police and fire commission that he preferred working in North Chicago.

Sheriff's police said Gudmundson was arrested Tuesday after a deputy clocked him driving a motorcycle 121 mph on southbound Milwaukee Avenue just north of Route 137 near Libertyville.

Authorities said Gudmundson attempted to evade the deputy by making a U-turn and pulling into a business parking lot in the area of Route 137 and Bell Lane in Libertyville. The deputy located Gudmundson in the parking lot and attempted to arrest him, but the Gurnee man started his motorcycle and accelerated, striking the deputy and injuring his hand, according to the sheriff's office.

The collision threw Gudmundson from the motorcycle. He attempted to run away, but was captured a short time later by the deputy, with the help of a good Samaritan, police said.

Gudmundson now faces charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding and several other traffic violations. He's scheduled to appear in court Sept. 5.