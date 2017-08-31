Media: 18-year-old drowns in Lake Michigan near Winthrop Harbor

An 18-year-old teen drowned in Lake Michigan off Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park in Winthrop Harbor Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

The teen was last seen swimming in Lake Michigan at about 12:13 p.m., the Tribune reports. A boat was launched in the area where he was last seen, and he was pulled from about 10-feet of water. The teen was taken via ambulance to Vista Medical Center East, where he was pronounced dead, the Tribune is reporting.

The identity of the swimmer is being withheld pending notification of family.