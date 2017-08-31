Man sought in $6,000 credit card scam in Naperville, Aurora

Naperville Crime Stoppers are looking for information regarding a man who they say unlawfully used credit cards to purchase over $6,000 worth of merchandise from two electronic stores.

On Aug. 10, a man used credit cards to make a purchase of $3,008.93 at the Apple Store at 120 W. Jefferson Ave. in Naperville and a $3,030.99 purchase at the Best Buy Store in the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.

Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the man's arrest.

Anyone with information can call Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006, and all callers may remain anonymous.