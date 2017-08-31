Dawn Patrol: Aurora man on probation from 2015 blackmail arrest now charged with rape

hello

A 20-year-old Aurora man on probation for blackmailing two women into having sex with him was charged this week with sexual assault. Full story

Eight charged in Elgin drug investigation

Elgin police on Wednesday arrested eight men, who now face felony charges in connection with an eight-month long drug investigation, officials say. Full story

Lake County confirms first human case of West Nile this year

The first confirmed human case of West Nile virus this year in Lake County has been found in a 70-year-old Grayslake woman, according to the Lake County Health Department. Full story

Bicyclist injured after possible Crystal Lake hit-and-run

A man in his 70s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon after a possible hit-and-run in Crystal Lake, police say. Full story

Both drivers in Oakbrook Terrace crash charged with DUI

The two drivers involved in an crash Sunday in Oakbrook Terrace have been charged with driving under the influence, authorities said Wednesday. Full story

Villa Park teen's trial begins in 2015 shooting of two Addison men

DuPage County prosecutors say a 16-year-old Bruce Berrier was an "enforcer" responsible for "clearing out unwanted people" from a Villa Park townhouse complex when he shot and seriously injured two Addison men in November 2015. Full story

Longtime jurist, former village president retires after 44 years of public service

If you've been to the Rolling Meadows courthouse in recent years, you may have encountered Third District Presiding Judge William O. Maki -- but not necessarily on the bench. Full story

Weather

Cloudy and 67 degrees this morning. Temperatures will climb to 71 degrees this afternoon, before falling to 58 degrees overnight. Full weather.

Traffic

Resurfacing work is causing restrictions on Route 137 between Casey and Peterson roads from Grayslake to Libertyville until October 31st. Full traffic.

Cubs' young players pile it on the Pirates

Once again Wednesday night, the young players on the Chicago Cubs rose to the fore during a rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Read Bruce Miles' take