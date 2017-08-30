Round Lake-area residents shot in Waukegan

A pair of Round Lake-area residents were among three people shot in separate shootings Sunday and Monday in Waukegan, police said Wednesday.

All three victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said, and investigators do not believe the shootings are connected.

Officers reported to the first at about 1 a.m. Sunday, when they were called to a hospital to speak with a gunshot victim. The victim, a woman in her 20s from the Round Lake area, told officers she as shot while outside in the area of Ninth Street and Lenox Avenue, police said.

The second was reported at about 2 a.m. Sunday, when officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of George Avenue. The victim, a Round Lake-area man in his 20s, told officers he was outside in the 300 block of George Avenue when he was shot, police said.

Detectives are looking into the possibility of a sedan or SUV-style vehicle being involved, according to police. The vehicle was last seen fleeing eastbound on George Avenue.

At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 900 block of Hickory Street on another reported shooting. The victim, a male in his late teens from Waukegan, said he was outside on Hickory Street when he was shot.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's Tip-Line at (847) 360-9001.