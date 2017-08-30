Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/30/2017 3:34 PM

Mt. Prospect music festival benefits hurricane victims

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The American Music Festival, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Sunday, Sept. 3, Mt. Prospect Lions Club Farmer's Market in downtown Mount Prospect, is being rebranded as a benefit for people suffering the effects of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

Though admission to the farmers market and music festival is still technically free, donations to the cause are strongly encouraged, Mt. Prospect Lions Club member Chris Gordon said.

All proceeds will be sent to a Lions Club in the Houston area.

The performers at the festival will be Claire Spencer, Nicholas Barron, Stu Frank, The Hat Stretchers and The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers.

The weekly farmers market and this one-time music festival are in Mount Prospect's western commuter parking lot at Route 83 and Northwest Highway.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account