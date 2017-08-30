Mt. Prospect music festival benefits hurricane victims

The American Music Festival, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Sunday, Sept. 3, Mt. Prospect Lions Club Farmer's Market in downtown Mount Prospect, is being rebranded as a benefit for people suffering the effects of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

Though admission to the farmers market and music festival is still technically free, donations to the cause are strongly encouraged, Mt. Prospect Lions Club member Chris Gordon said.

All proceeds will be sent to a Lions Club in the Houston area.

The performers at the festival will be Claire Spencer, Nicholas Barron, Stu Frank, The Hat Stretchers and The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers.

The weekly farmers market and this one-time music festival are in Mount Prospect's western commuter parking lot at Route 83 and Northwest Highway.