Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/30/2017 5:25 PM

Laptop program expands for Woodland students in Gurnee

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Woodland Intermediate School fifth-graders, from left, Monzerrath Pedraza, Nicole Jasiak and Arianna Gomez Bernal work on their Chromebooks after receiving them Wednesday at the Gurnee school. Woodland District 50 is in the process of distributing about 1,300 computers to fourth- and fifth-grade students.

      Woodland Intermediate School fifth-graders, from left, Monzerrath Pedraza, Nicole Jasiak and Arianna Gomez Bernal work on their Chromebooks after receiving them Wednesday at the Gurnee school. Woodland District 50 is in the process of distributing about 1,300 computers to fourth- and fifth-grade students.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Woodland Elementary District 50 technician Angel Austrian distributes Chromebooks Wednesday to students, including Sara Haywood, right, at Woodland Intermediate School in Gurnee.

      Woodland Elementary District 50 technician Angel Austrian distributes Chromebooks Wednesday to students, including Sara Haywood, right, at Woodland Intermediate School in Gurnee.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Woodland Intermediate School in Gurnee received Google Chromebooks for the first time Wednesday as part of Woodland Elementary District 50's expansion of its laptop program this year.

In June, the District 50 school board voted unanimously to expand the program to include the nearly 1,300 fourth- and fifth-grade students at Woodland Intermediate. Under the plan, the Gurnee-based district will lease the equipment for three years at a cost of $338,727.

The decision to lease more laptops was made after the district ran a successful pilot program called Woodland Inspires last year for about 300 fourth- and fifth-grade students.

Steve Thomas, the Gurnee-based district's assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said the technology allows teachers and students to enhance their collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity.

Last year, the district expanded the Chromebook program to include about 2,180 middle school students for the first time.

The process of handing out the Chromebooks at Woodland Intermediate will continue on Thursday and Friday.

Even kindergarten through third-grade students will benefit from the expanded laptop program, officials say, because desktop computers previously in fourth- through eighth-grade classrooms are being sent to the earlier grades.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account