Dawn Patrol: Suburban natives in Houston describe 'surreal' flooding

Highland Park native Hilary Most took this photo of her kids standing in the driveway of their home in Meyerland, Texas, just southwest of Houston. Photo courtesy of Hilary Most

Some suburban natives now living in Houston and battling Hurricane Harvey have been forced to evacuate their homes and stay with friends or family. Others report seeing many helicopter and boat rescues; riding paddleboards through snake- and fire ant-infested floodwater to check on neighbors; and witnessing countless heartwarming acts by good Samaritans. Full story

Case of whooping cough reported at Lake Zurich High School

The Lake County Department of Health on Tuesday advised parents of Lake Zurich High School students to be on the lookout for cold-like symptoms commonly associated with the early stages of pertussis, or whooping cough, for the next three weeks. Full story

Roskam protest in Barrington centered on Medicaid, Medicare

Senior citizens who say they are concerned about U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam's potential support of Medicare and Medicaid cuts protested Tuesday afternoon at the politician's satellite office at Barrington village hall. Full story

Palatine's Lamplighter Inn sued by man injured in brawl involving pop singer

Palatine's Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grille has been hit with a lawsuit alleging a man was attacked by a security employee during a brawl involving pop singer Haley Reinhart and several of her friends. Full story

Recording artist Brandon Fox returns to Elk Grove High

Rhythm and blues singer Brandon Fox visited Elk Grove High School Tuesday. Fox will perform with choir students Friday during an afternoon pep rally at the school. He also will perform in the Grenadiers' stadium after the varsity football game that night. Full story

Elgin entrepreneur moving into former Smooth Fox building

Elgin entrepreneur Kevin Echevarria is expanding his business into the downtown building that used to house the now-closed Smooth Fox bar. Full story

Carpentersville restaurant offers authentic Greek street food

When customers leave Carpentersville's new Mediterranean restaurant, owner George Papaioannou wants them to feel as if they've just finished dining in a town square in Greece. The authentic Greek street food served at Gyradiko, 142 S. Western Ave., is intended to mimic the culture and cuisine of Papaioannou's hometown of Nafplio, a town on the Argolic Gulf. Full story

Weather

Mostly cloudy and 62 degrees. Temperatures are expected to climb to 78 degrees overnight tonight, before falling to 67 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

Construction is causing delays on Randall Road between Huntley Road and Corporate Parkway near Crystal Lake. The construction is expected to last through November. Full traffic.

Arrieta continues hot streak for Chicago Cubs

The "wow factor" is definitely back with Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta. He worked 6 shutout innings Tuesday night in a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Read Bob LeGere's take