Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 8/30/2017 9:39 AM

Chicago taxes likely to increase for teacher pensions

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Chicago property owners could face another tax hit for teacher pensions -- but their aldermen would escape a difficult vote on the increase -- under a historic new statewide school funding deal now headed to Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk.

That "compromise" bill -- approved by Illinois lawmakers this week -- authorizes the appointed Chicago Board of Educati to impose a property-tax hike worth $125 million without any involvement from the elected city council.

The board of education plans to approve the increase, enabling the Chicago Public Schools to collect a total of $450 million in new state and local money authorized by the state legislation for the 2017-18 school year, school officials said.

This increase would amount to a 2.5 percent increase in the tax bill for an average Chicago homeowner. The owner of a home worth $200,000 would pay an additional $83 in property taxes, records show.

For more, check chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account