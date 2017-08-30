Chicago taxes likely to increase for teacher pensions

Chicago property owners could face another tax hit for teacher pensions -- but their aldermen would escape a difficult vote on the increase -- under a historic new statewide school funding deal now headed to Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk.

That "compromise" bill -- approved by Illinois lawmakers this week -- authorizes the appointed Chicago Board of Educati to impose a property-tax hike worth $125 million without any involvement from the elected city council.

The board of education plans to approve the increase, enabling the Chicago Public Schools to collect a total of $450 million in new state and local money authorized by the state legislation for the 2017-18 school year, school officials said.

This increase would amount to a 2.5 percent increase in the tax bill for an average Chicago homeowner. The owner of a home worth $200,000 would pay an additional $83 in property taxes, records show.

