Aurora man on probation from 2015 blackmail arrest now charged with rape

Maxwell Melgar is accused of sexual assault and faces up to 30 years in prison.

A 20-year-old Aurora man on probation for blackmailing two women into having sex with him was charged this week with sexual assault.

Maxwell Melgar, of the 800 block of Lafayette Street, was being held without bond at the Kane County jail.

Additional information regarding the felony charge was not immediately available. If convicted, Melgar faces up to 30 years in prison.

Melgar, on probation through mid-November from a 2015 case, was charged this week.

He was charged in January 2015 with intimidation of an 18-year-old and sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman, according to prosecutors.

Melgar was arrested near Fourth Street and Euclid Avenue in Aurora, where authorities say he told an 18-year-old woman to meet him so they could have sex. When he arrived, police were waiting and arrested him.

Melgar was accused of threatening to post nude pictures of the 18-year-old on social media unless she had sex with him. During a search of his cellphone, authorities say they uncovered evidence of a similar crime against the 20-year-old.

Melgar pleaded guilty to felony intimidation in exchange for prosecutors dismissing more severe charges. He was sentenced to probation and 180 days in jail.

In June 2016, Kane County prosecutors moved to have Melgar's probation revoked, citing a May 31 arrest in DuPage County on misdemeanor marijuana charges.

Melgar tested positive for marijuana Feb. 16, March 16 and May 4 in 2016, according to court records. A counselor in October said he completed much of the alcohol and drug counseling and "seems to be taking the counseling process seriously."

Early this year, Judge Marmarie Kostelny ordered Melgar's probation to continue because he had finished counseling and prosecutors dropped their push to revoke probation.

A message left with Matt Downs, an attorney who represented Melgar in 2015, was not immediately returned.