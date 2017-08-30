Aptakisic-Tripp District 102 approves $18 million bond issue

Aptakisic-Tripp Elementary District 102 has finalized plans for borrowing up to $18 million to expand classroom space and renovate buildings.

The school board voted Monday to use bonds for construction at Aptakisic Junior High School starting in October and renovations at Meridian Middle School beginning in the winter. Spurred by population growth in Buffalo Grove, the growing district plans to spend a total of $25 million on the expansion.

"It is exciting as we prepare for breaking ground in October for Aptakisic's addition," school board president Ellyn Ross said in a news release.

The district will use reserve funds to pay for the costs not covered by the bonds. The bonds will be repaid using existing operating revenues and not require a tax increase, officials said Wednesday.

Under the plans, the administration offices and support facilities area at Aptakisic Junior High School, 1231 Weiland Road, will be converted into classrooms. The project also includes an addition for fine arts spaces, including a multipurpose room and art room. The Buffalo Grove village board this month approved the 15,000-square-foot expansion.

At Meridian Middle School, 2195 Brandywyn Lane, the district wants to add space for early education programs as demand has increased. Those plans will be considered by the village of Buffalo Grove in the near future, officials said.

The district plans to buy an existing building for its administration offices, but no site has been selected.

The school district's student population has increased by nearly 300 the past five years, and the number is expected to grow. District officials plan to increase space to accommodate 280 students per grade; the district currently has about 250 students per grade.

The entire project is expected to be finished in time for the 2018-19 school year.

The district will unveil drawings and renderings of the Aptakisic Junior High School project during an open house and groundbreaking ceremony from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9.