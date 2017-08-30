8 charged in Elgin drug investigation

Elgin police on Wednesday arrested eight men, who now face felony charges in connection with an eight-month long drug investigation, officials say.

In recent months, the police department's drug and gang crimes units investigated mid-level drug sales happening in the city, according to a post on the Elgin Police Department's Facebook page Wednesday evening.

Officers on Wednesday arrested eight men, all of whom were involved in numerous cocaine sales, police said.

Charged in connection with the investigation are: Michael Dumas, 33, of the 300 block of Kathleen Street, Elgin; George Singleton, 43, of the 400 block of Ann Street, Elgin; Kevin Colley, 36, of the 500 block of Augusta Avenue, Elgin; Dwayne Sanders, 36, of the 2000 block of Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; and Tabari Evans, 42, of the 200 block of Brook Street, Elgin.

Also facing charges are: Jason Born, 49, most recently of the 400 block of North Spring Street, Elgin; Kareem Solomon Bey, 32, of the 500 block of North Liberty Street, Elgin; and Damien Beamon, 36, of the 400 block of Ann Street, Elgin.

Each of the men is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Bond for Beamon, Bey, Sanders, and Evans has been set at $250,00, while bond for Singleton and Colley is set at $150,000. Dumas' bond is $100,000.

The police department expects to make more arrests in the near future, Elgin Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said.

"Arresting these drug dealers took a great deal of patience and I want to commend the detectives in both Gang Crimes and Narcotics," Swoboda said. "We still have active warrants so for those we did not find today, we will see you soon."

