Crime
posted: 8/29/2017 3:25 PM

With Emanuel on board, Lisa Madigan sues for court oversight of CPD

Chicago Sun-Times
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking federal court oversight over the Chicago Police Department -- with support from Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

After months of behind-the-scenes negotiations, Madigan and Emanuel announced the news together and promised to seek public input into what a court-enforced consent decree should look like and whom the monitor should be.

"Unfortunately, Chicago has a long history fraught with tragedies followed by failed attempts at reform. The result is broken trust between communities and the police. This makes it much more difficult to prevent and solve crimes," Madigan said.

"To combat violence and rebuild trust, we need true police reform and accountability. The only way to achieve real. lasting reform is through a consent decree that specifically addresses problems identified in the Justice Department's report."

