Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/29/2017 7:05 PM

Two suburban companies collect supplies for hurricane victims

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Items are being collected at Camping World of Chicago in Island Lake for Hurricane Harvey victims.

      Items are being collected at Camping World of Chicago in Island Lake for Hurricane Harvey victims.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Signs are posted around the Camping World of Chicago in Island Lake Tuesday letting customers know a collection is under way for Hurricane Harvey victims.

      Signs are posted around the Camping World of Chicago in Island Lake Tuesday letting customers know a collection is under way for Hurricane Harvey victims.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

Two suburban companies are teaming up to collect bottled water, clothes, baby diapers, pet food and other essential supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

Paws In Time -- a dog training, grooming and boarding operation with facilities in West Chicago and Oswego -- is working with Lincolnshire-based Camping World on the relief effort.

Supplies can be dropped off at the Camping World store at 4450 Darrell Road in Island Lake or in the lobbies of both Paws In Time centers. They're at: 1891 E. Fabyan Parkway, West Chicago; and 456 Treasure Drive, Oswego.

Paws In Time employees will deliver items they receive to Camping World, where workers will load everything onto trucks headed to Texas. Owner Julie Nelson said she initially considered personally taking donations to Texas. But after Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis announced on Facebook that his organization would be sending aid, Nelson reached out to the company and offered to assist.

"We're thousands of miles away, but whatever we can do to help, I want to do it," Nelson said.

Water, nonperishable food, clothing for adults and kids, diapers, baby formula, toiletries and batteries are among the needed items. Organizers also are requesting canned dog and cat food, leashes and collars, dog and cat treats and clumping cat litter.

A Camping World representative on Tuesday said the business is expecting truckloads of donations from local businesses.

Organizers haven't set a deadline for donations, nor have they determined when they will drive the supplies to Texas.

Additionally, Camping World will match any financial donations it or Paws In Time receives for the American Red Cross through Sept. 4, up to $2 million.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account