Crime
updated: 8/29/2017 5:08 PM

Three from Addison charged in Glendale Heights robbery

Daily Herald report

Two Addison men and a juvenile are in custody and have been charged with a robbery late last week in Glendale Heights, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said they responded at 7:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to a report of a robbery on the 100 block of Gladstone Drive where the victim said three suspects took his cellphone and jewelry while brandishing handguns.

The offenders fled on foot, police said, and were captured a short time later. Police said the weapons turned out to be pellet guns.

Charged with robbery are Elijah M. Rodgers, 18, of the 600 block of Meadows and Dimera C. Montgomery, 19, of the 900 block of Tamarac Boulevard. Both are being held in DuPage County jail where their bail has been set at $100,000 each.

The juvenile also was charged with robbery.

