updated: 8/29/2017 4:50 PM

Fire chief featured at Round Lake Beach Fireside Chat

Daily Herald report

Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District Chief Greg Formica will be the guest Wednesday at the monthly Fireside Chat hosted by Round Lake Beach Mayor Richard Hill.

The event takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 North Civic Center Way, off Hook Drive and west of Route 83.

The evening will include a meet and greet, informal conversation between Hill, Formica, and guest moderators, and a Q&A session. Coffee and desserts will be provided, compliments of the village. There is no charge for admission.

Call (847) 201-9032, email rlbeachcenter@rlbeach.org or visit www.rlbciviccenter.com for more information.

Article Comments ()
