Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/29/2017 6:18 AM

Dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for north and west Illinois.

Officials from the weather center said the heavy fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less in Kane, McHenry, and DuPage counties. The foggy conditions are expected to improve by midmorning, the National Weather Service is announcing on their website.

The low visibility could result in hazardous driving in some areas, and possible longer travel times, officials said.

People who will be driving are urged to reduce speeds, use headlights to help other drivers to see you, and leave plenty of distance in front of you.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account