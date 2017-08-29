Dawn Patrol: Local relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey

A group of volunteers from Southern Baptist Disaster Relief in Texas join in prayer before helping Lake County flood victims clean up. Volunteers from Lake County will now return the favor and help with flood relief efforts in Houston. Photo courtesy of Ric Worshill

Lake County volunteers will return favor in Texas

After more than two dozen Texans from the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group spent most of August volunteering in Lake County, helping victims from July's floods clean out their basements and homes, Lake County volunteers from the Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief are putting together a team to head to Houston to help people impacted by the historic flooding from Hurricane Harvey. Full story.

State, counties preparing to offer Hurricane Harvey aid

While no requests for aid have been made from Texas, officials at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency say they are prepared to mobilize manpower and equipment. Full story.

Gas prices will leap by 10 cents a gallon because of Harvey

One out of every five barrels of oil produced in the United States is being threatened by Hurricane Harvey, which motorists can "expect an increase of at least 10 cents at the pump in the near term" as a result, AAA's Beth Mosher said. Full story.

Illinois House approves school funding plan

On its second attempt, the Illinois House approved a new school funding plan 73-34 Monday which will increase state money for all districts. The legislation goes to the Senate where a vote is expected today. Full story.

Mansion on the move in Wheaton -- at 3 mph

The 120-year-old House of Seven Gables historic mansion in Wheaton was transported from the center of the former Loretto Convent campus to the southern edge of the property near Seven Gables Park Monday, saving it from a wrecking ball-related fate. Full story.

High-speed Amtrak service from Chicago to St. Louis will shave hour off trip

High-speed Amtrak trains powered by new locomotives are expected to be available in 2018, reducing the trip between Chicago and St. Louis from 5½ to 4½ hours. Full story.

Elmhurst lawyer facing child pornography charges

Elmhurst attorney Ralph Tellefsen, 62, was held on $75,000 bond Monday after being charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 67 degrees this morning. Temperatures will reach a high of 76 degrees this afternoon, before falling to 65 degrees overnight. A shower or two is possible in the afternoon to evening hours. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays to report early on the highways this morning. Resurfacing work is scheduled to cause lane restrictions on Irving Park Road in both directions between Wise and Bartlett roads from Schaumburg to Streamwood. Full traffic.

Don't forget about Chicago Bears' defense

Lost amid the Chicago Bears' quarterback "discussion" has been the encouraging performance of the first-team defense, which has permitted just 10 points in five quarters of preseason action. Full story.

September beckons for Cubs

The Chicago Cubs secured a 6-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday night at Wrigley Field. Full story.