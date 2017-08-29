Campton Hills United Fall Fest grows in 7th year

The house band for the Geneva-based School of Rock, which has played at numerous suburban festivals and events, takes the stage at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Campton Hills United Fall Fest. Courtesy of Leslie Silver

Organizers of the Campton Hills United Fall Fest began the event in 2011 as a way to heal and bring the community together after a contentious effort to incorporate the village in 2007. Courtesy of Charles H. Peterson

Organizers of the seventh-annual Campton Hills United Fall Fest Sept. 9 have added a twist: Attendees can pre-order BBQ pork in one- and three-pound packages to be picked up the next day in a beer tent showing the Bears game.

"It's a new wrinkle, a low-maintenance, fun day where you can join us for a beer, a burger and pick up your order while the game is on," said Mark Malloy, one of the organizers of the festival, organized initially to unite the village after a contentious movement to incorporate a decade ago.

The main attraction is a family-friendly festival from 3 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of the Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd.

Malloy said the Kids' Corner, a large assortment of inflatable obstacles, is a staple for the event, along with live music, bags tournament, classic car show, food, an outdoor children's movie and fireworks show beginning at about 8:30 p.m.

Admission is free, so organizers don't have an exact number for attendance but estimate it draws up to 2,000. The fest also raises money for local charities.

Malloy said attendees can fill out an order form for BBQ pork and volunteers will begin cooking at 4 the next morning for pickup between noon and 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at the fest site.

Malloy said the fest raised about $15,000 last year. "We call it united because we really wanted to bring the community together," he said. "It's grown every year in popularity."

Leslie Silver, general manager at School of Rock in Geneva said the school's house band has 10 members aged 12 to 17. The band plays songs -- ranging from Led Zeppelin to The B-52s -- and has played at festivals in Geneva, St. Charles, North Aurora and other towns.

Silver said the band offers audience members a better look at what the school, which is nearing its second year, has to offer, as well as a learning experience for band members.

For more information or a full list of events, visit unitedfallfest.com.