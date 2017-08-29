Arne Duncan is co-chair of new nonprofit related to Obama Center

hello

Former Obama Education Secretary Arne Duncan is a co-chair of a new nonprofit created to leverage the benefits of the Obama Presidential Center in the Woodlawn, Washington Park and South Shore communities and on the South Side "more broadly," the new group said on Tuesday.

Though the names of the members of the new nonprofit were released on Tuesday, the members had already met for the first time last week.

The organization is being created as some South Side groups are demanding community benefit agreements from the Obama Foundation to guarantee benefits from the Obama Center help the surrounding neighborhoods.

For the complete story, click here.