Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 8/29/2017 3:24 PM

Arne Duncan is co-chair of new nonprofit related to Obama Center

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Former Obama Education Secretary Arne Duncan is a co-chair of a new nonprofit created to leverage the benefits of the Obama Presidential Center in the Woodlawn, Washington Park and South Shore communities and on the South Side "more broadly," the new group said on Tuesday.

Though the names of the members of the new nonprofit were released on Tuesday, the members had already met for the first time last week.

The organization is being created as some South Side groups are demanding community benefit agreements from the Obama Foundation to guarantee benefits from the Obama Center help the surrounding neighborhoods.

For the complete story, click here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account