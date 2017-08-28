VMA artists, speakers call for equality, suicide prevention

hello

Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for video of the year for "HUMBLE." at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. Swift isnât nominated for an award, but she could own the night at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. The pop star who dominated headlines all week with anticipation of new music will debut a music video at the show Sunday. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. Heyer was killed in Charlottesville, Va., after a car crashed into demonstrators protesting a white supremacy rally. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Khalid, from left, Logic, and Alessia Cara perform "1-800-273-8255" at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Pink performs a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

The MTV Video Music Awards are known for creating viral moments meant to shock or amaze, but this year's show was a much more grown-up affair that was full of important speeches, exciting performances and pop culture events.

Several award presenters Sunday night called for equality, including the mother of a woman who was killed while protesting white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, and a descendant of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. Other artists reached out to those suffering from depression. Pink taught her daughter a valuable lesson of self-acceptance.

Finally Kendrick Lamar, the night's big winner, set the stage ablaze at the beginning of the show, while Taylor Swift said goodbye to her reputation in a new music video.