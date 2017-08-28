Breaking News Bar
 
VIP tickets, Septemberfest Ambassador new to this year's festival

Septemberfest offers VIP tickets, Ambassador scholarship for males this year

  • Schaumburg's Septemberfest parade is often billed as one of the largest parades in the suburbs. This year's march begins at 10 a.m. Monday along Summit Drive.

    Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer, 2016

  • Sisters Sarah, 6, and Sophia Pan, 8, of Schaumburg enjoyed the Wacky Worm ride during Schaumburg's Septemberfest last year. The three-day festival's carnival is sure to be a highlight again this year.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer, 2016

  • Spin Doctors will perform at Schaumburg's Septemberfest at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. General admission is free, but for the first time there also will be VIP seating available for $7.

    SONY DSC

  • Schaumburg's three-day Septemberfest runs Saturday through Monday at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2015

 
By Ema Sasic
esasic@dailyherald.com

Schaumburg's four-decades long Septemberfest tradition returns this Labor Day weekend, but with new features for concertgoers and young men in the township.

Septemberfest celebrates its 47th anniversary with carnival rides, arts and crafts, entertainment and food booths Saturday through Monday, Sept. 2-4, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court.

Each day brings a unique aspect to it, said Roxane Benvenuti, Schaumburg's special events coordinator.

From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, free pony rides will be available. Fireworks will take place about 10 p.m. Sunday, and the annual parade -- billed as one of the suburbs' largest -- is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday

This year's parade theme -- "Miracles Really Do Come True" -- was inspired by the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series championship.

"Nothing says miracles better than the Chicago Cubs win," Benvenuti said.

New for individuals planning to watch this year's main stage headliners is VIP seating.

The area between the front of the stage and the front of the house, where the sound booth is located, will be the designated VIP area. VIPs can bring their own chair or stand, but no blankets are allowed.

"We've had some requests for a standing room only area in the past," Benvenuti said. "It benefits people because they can shop the crafts, go into the taste tent, ride the carnival rides and get in and out of the area easily."

VIP tickets are $7 per day or $15 for three days. General admission is still free. This year's headline musical acts include Spin Doctors on Saturday; Lita Ford on Sunday; and on Monday, Fleetwood Mac-tribute band Tusk and 7th heaven.

Also new this year is a Septemberfest Ambassador scholarship competition for young men, similar to the Miss Septemberfest scholarship competition for young women. The Septemberfest Ambassador competition is open to male residents ages 16 to 19 years old. The winner is selected based on community involvement and answers to four essay questions. He'll be involved in various activities during the three-day fest and serve as a liaison between the village and public.

Applications and more information on the fest can be found on the Septemberfest website, www.septemberfest.org.

