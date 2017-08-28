Veterans inivted to share stories for Library of Congress in Lake County

Veterans are invited to the Lake County courthouse in Waukegan beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, to have their oral histories recorded by volunteer lawyers for archiving in the Library of Congress, as part of the Veterans History Project.

Civilians who were actively involved in supporting war efforts, such as war industry workers, USO workers, civilian flight instructors and pilots and medical personnel, also are invited to share their valuable stories.

Veterans are welcome to bring family members, and breakfast will be provided.

To register for the event or for more information about the project, contact Lorena Hernandez, administrative assistant to the chief judge, at (847) 377-3771.