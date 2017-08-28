Palatine police with traffic enforcement crackdown

Palatine police have started a traffic enforcement crackdown running through Sept. 5. Police will be part of an Illinois Department of Transportation effort to stop drunken and drug-impaired drivers. Extra uniformed officers will conduct saturation patrols dedicated to identifying and arresting impaired drivers, and strictly enforcing speeding, seat belt and distracted driving violations. Police also will conduct a roadside safety check from the late evening hours Friday, Sept. 1 through the early morning hours Saturday, Sept. 2 at Algonquin and Roselle roads. The 2017 Labor Day "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is funded by federal highway safety funds and managed through IDOT.