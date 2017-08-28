Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 8/28/2017 1:49 PM

One injured in stabbing in downtown Arlington Heights

  • This is a look west Monday in the 0 to 100 block of Campbell Street in downtown Arlington Heights. Police said one person was stabbed after intervening in a fight between two friends there about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

 
Lee Filas
 
 

One person was stabbed after intervening in a fight between two friends Sunday in Arlington Heights, authorities said.

Police were called to the 0 to 100 block of Campbell Street about 8:30 p.m. for a person suffering from a stab wound, authorities said.

Officials said two friends entered into a physical fight and one friend hit the other with a beer bottle.

When the friend who swung the beer bottle tried to run, a third person stepped in and tried to stop him, authorities said. The offender pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, then ran from the scene, authorities said.

Authorities said the stabbing victim was transported to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries. The offender is not in custody.

Police declined to reveal a potential motive for the stabbing when asked Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington Heights Police Department at (847) 368-5300.

•Staff writer Bob Susnjara contributed to this report

