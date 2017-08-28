Lincolnshire students return to new surroundings

Wide-eyed kindergartners played in their new surroundings Monday as they joined returning elementary school students on the first day of classes for the 2017-18 school year at Daniel Sprague School in Lincolnshire.

The school was one of two in Lincolnshire-Prairie View School District 103 that underwent expansion projects over the summer to add new classrooms and work areas.

"We have eight new classrooms," Sprague Principal Ann Hofmeier said. "It was a great start. A lot of (students) were excited by the furniture that can move and the different spaces. It is customized for the 21st century learning technology."

The classes also included new SMART Boards that are interactive and flexible allowing them to move around the rooms.

At Half Day Elementary, students returned to eight additional classrooms and three music rooms. A lab for robotics, woodworking, crafts and other types of innovative projects also was built.