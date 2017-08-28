Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/28/2017 3:51 PM

Lincolnshire students return to new surroundings

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Kindergartners in Laura Lunardi's class play with toys in a new play area during the first day of school Monday at Daniel Sprague School in Lincolnshire. The school was one of two in Lincolnshire-Prairie View School District 103 that were expanded over the summer.

      Kindergartners in Laura Lunardi's class play with toys in a new play area during the first day of school Monday at Daniel Sprague School in Lincolnshire. The school was one of two in Lincolnshire-Prairie View School District 103 that were expanded over the summer.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Kindergarten teacher Laura Lunardi works with a student during the first day of school Monday at Daniel Sprague School in Lincolnshire.

      Kindergarten teacher Laura Lunardi works with a student during the first day of school Monday at Daniel Sprague School in Lincolnshire.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Fourth graders organize notebooks in Nicole Graham's class during the first day of school Monday at Half Day School in Lincolnshire on Monday. The school was one of two in Lincolnshire-Prairie View School District 103 that were expanded over the summer.

      Fourth graders organize notebooks in Nicole Graham's class during the first day of school Monday at Half Day School in Lincolnshire on Monday. The school was one of two in Lincolnshire-Prairie View School District 103 that were expanded over the summer.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
by Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

Wide-eyed kindergartners played in their new surroundings Monday as they joined returning elementary school students on the first day of classes for the 2017-18 school year at Daniel Sprague School in Lincolnshire.

The school was one of two in Lincolnshire-Prairie View School District 103 that underwent expansion projects over the summer to add new classrooms and work areas.

"We have eight new classrooms," Sprague Principal Ann Hofmeier said. "It was a great start. A lot of (students) were excited by the furniture that can move and the different spaces. It is customized for the 21st century learning technology."

The classes also included new SMART Boards that are interactive and flexible allowing them to move around the rooms.

At Half Day Elementary, students returned to eight additional classrooms and three music rooms. A lab for robotics, woodworking, crafts and other types of innovative projects also was built.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account