updated: 8/28/2017 3:32 PM

Lake Zurich's Rock the Block set for Sept. 9

Daily Herald report

Rock the Block, Lake Zurich's annual block party, will kick off Saturday, Sept. 9, with music, food and family fun.

The party will be on Main Street between Old Rand Road and Church Street in the village's downtown.

Rock and country cover band Rockstar Rodeo will get the party started at 5 p.m. Then 90s pop cover group Boy Band Review will play at 7 p.m. And finally 7th heaven, the cover band known for their "30 Songs in 30 Minutes" medley of songs from the '70s and '80s, will play at 9 p.m. Admission is free, but those who donate five unopened, nonperishable food items will receive a raffle ticket to win prizes.

